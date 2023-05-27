NTSA looking for matatu whose tout threw out passenger as cop watched

Images from the viral video that captured a female passenger being thrown out of a matatu by a tout as a policeman watched. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Images from the viral video that captured a female passenger being thrown out of a matatu by a tout as a policeman watched. PHOTOS | COURTESY





The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) is looking for a matatu whose tout was captured in viral video throwing out a passenger as a police officer.

In the undated clip, which has been widely shared on social media, a female passenger is seen being pulled out of a matatu by a female conductor who was demanding fare while a traffic police officer standing right outside the matatu seems unbothered by the unfolding act of aggression by the tout.

Also read: Matatu tout who knocked off Tuktuk operator’s teeth charged with assault

The passenger who is being kicked out is also heard loudly protesting that she has paid the fare. But the female tout goes ahead to pull her out before shoving her to the ground. The tout then asks someone inside the matatu to give her the expelled passenger’s belonging, which she also tosses out.

On Saturday, NTSA asked the public for help to trace the said matatu.

“Good morning. Kindly share with us the registration number of the vehicle,” NTSA tweeted.

Good morning. Kindly share with us the registration number of the vehicle — NTSA KENYA (@ntsa_kenya) May 27, 2023

The incident comes just a week after a similar incident where a 17-year-old boy was allegedly pushed to his death by a tout along Outering Road. The boy was run over by the same bus.

Preliminary information indicated that the teenager was short of the required fare of Sh20, which then led to an altercation with the tout. Following the incident, angry passengers and other onlookers set the bus ablaze. The tout was later arrested.

Also read: Murkomen orders investigations into disturbing matatu stripping incident

Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport Kipchumba Murkomen has since assured the family of the deceased saying that the conductor will be charged with the offence of failing due care of passengers aboard a PSV Vehicle.

This even as the driver of the matatu said he was not aware of what had transpired in the matatu.

Also read: Matatu crew in court for stealing employer’s matatu from police station