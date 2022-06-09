NTSA, police in joint crackdown amid surge in road accidents

Members of the public mill around the wreckage of matatu in which eight people died an three people were critically injured after it collided with a trailer at Silanka area along Narok-Bomet Road. POOL

Members of the public mill around the wreckage of matatu in which eight people died an three people were critically injured after it collided with a trailer at Silanka area along Narok-Bomet Road. POOL





The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the National Police Service (NPS) has launched a joint crackdown on non-compliant vehicles across the country following the recent surge in road accidents.

In a statement, Police spokesperson Bruno Shioso said the crackdown will also target motorists who are violating the Traffic Act and related laws.

The directive, which took effect on Wednesday, comes amid growing concerns on the rising cases of road accidents in the country and the resulting high number of casualties.

“The Inspector-General of Police and the NTSA Director-General has directed a joint multi-agency crackdown to weed out all noncompliant motor vehicles and motorists, who are violating the Traffic Act and related laws,” Shioso said.

According to Shioso, most accidents have been as a result of human-related factors.

“It’s regrettable that most crashes are as a result of human related factors. Motorists and other road users are therefore reminded to remain vigilant, cautious while in charge of a motor vehicle or when using a road as a pedestrian,” he said.

The police spokesperson has also called on all road users to cooperate with the multi-agency teams as they undertake the operations. He has further cautioned those whose vehicles do not adhere to stipulated requirements to keep off the roads.

This week, NTSA revealed that 1,968 lives have been lost on Kenyan roads since January. According to the agency, pedestrians accounted for the highest number of fatalities with Nairobi and Kiambu counties accounting for majority of these fatalities.

The data was released after seven passengers lost their lives and five others sustained serious injuries in an accident along Thika-Mwingi road involving a bus travelling from Garissa to Nairobi and a saloon car.