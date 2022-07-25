NTSA suspend Modern Coast operating licence

Modern Coast Buses at the NTSA inspectorate unit in Miritini after they were suspended from operation in this picture taken on December 14, 2019. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended the licence of Modern Coast bus company with immediate effect.

This is after a bus registered under the company name was involved in a tragic accident that has so far claimed the lives of 33.

In a statement, NTSA Director General John Njau said the order will affect the company’s 31 buses.

He added that a thorough multi-agency investigation will be conducted to unearth the cause of the accident.

The suspension affects the operations of the bus company which plies a number of routes including Mombasa, Nairobi, Malaba, Kisumu, Mumias and Kampala.

Police say the accident occurred on Sunday evening near Nithi Bridge along Chogoria-Chuka road.

The accident involved the bus of Scania model registration number KCF 614U.

The bus was from Meru heading to Chuka.

On reaching the location of the accident, the driver lost control and veered off the road on the right-hand side, hit the river bridge guard rail, and plunged into the river.

The police added on Sunday update that about 13 victim’s passengers were rushed and receiving treatment at Chuka County Referral Hospital while the bodies of deceased were moved to the same hospital morgue pending autopsy.