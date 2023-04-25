NTSA suspends registration of more matatus in Nairobi

Matatus are parked at the Globe Cinema roundabout on August 9, 2018. PHOTO | FILE

A new raft of measures to decongest Nairobi’s roads have been unveiled in yet another government attempt to end traffic nightmare in the city.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on Monday banned PSV route extensions and variations in Nairobi and environs until an assessment of facilities available is conducted.

In a statement, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the government is keen on ensuring compliance and restoration of sanity on roads. He furthers said all vehicles will be required to possess a valid inspection licence and a road service licence.

The CS said the move to freeze the issuance of licenses to and registration for operation of more PSV saccos in the city centre is aimed at regulating the number of matatu saccos in the city.

According to NTSA regulations, for a matatu sacco to be registered, it requires to have a minimum number of 30 PSVs.

“We are undertaking a vigorous data-cleaning exercise to ensure only legally issued inspection certificates and driving licenses are recognized,” Murkomen said.

Consequently, the board has issued a stern warning to the staff who will go against the laid down procedures.

Matatus in the city centre have perennially been blamed for blocking business premises, causing traffic snarl ups, blocking of loading zones and noise pollution.

Last week, Murkomen said the ministry is working with other government agencies and stakeholders in the transport sector to implement stringent measures to improve road safety and save lives.

As part of its efforts, from June 1, 2023 drivers of PSVs and commercial vehicles will undergo various retests to ensure that they are fit to operate their services.

“It will be mandatory for drivers to undergo a driver retest upon renewal of their licences,” he said.

The CS also ordered immediate enforcement of anti-roll construction, installation of safety belts and proper seat anchorage on all PSVs.

In addition, the NTSA is directed to finalise system integrations between it and the insurance sector for real-time data sharing to assist with compliance and enforcement.

The CS also directed that all motor vehicles with expired inspection certificates be presented to the nearest NTSA centre within one month for a reassessment of their roadworthiness.

