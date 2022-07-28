NTV journalist speaks after Magoha’s offensive remarks





NTV journalist Rukia Bulle has appreciated the online community for sharing heartwarming messages after she was subjected to religious profiling by Cabinet Secretary George Magoha.

The young journalist shared a short video on TikTok expressing her gratitude to friends, family and social media followers for sympathizing with her at the time.

“I just wanted to come on here and say thank you to anyone who took the time out of their day to send me nice messages or to check up on me. All your support does not go unnoticed. We’ll keep thriving regardless of anything that is thrown our way,” Rukia said in the video.

For the last few days the CS has been under fire for comments attributed to him which appeared to associate Rukia with the outlawed Al Shabaab terrorist organisation.

Prof Magoha made the remarks while responding to a question from the journalist when he officiated a ceremony to lay a foundation stone for the second phase of the construction of Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) junior high classrooms at Pumwani Girls and Pumwani Boys Secondary Schools in Nairobi.

The remarks have caused a public uproar with Muslim leaders and clerics condemning the CS for his utterances. The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has also called on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NICC) to summon the CS for questioning.