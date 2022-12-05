NTV, Njoro wa Uba, Foi Wambui among Kalasha Awards winners





NTV was among the big winners of the 12th edition of the Kalasha International Film and TV awards that happened at Safari Park Hotel on Sunday.

During the colorful gala event, NTV scooped the Kituo Halisi Award, an award that recognizes broadcasters who adhere to the communication principles codes of practice and programming code as laid down in the communications sector.

Moonbeam Production’s Njoro Wa Uba and its main actor, Joe Kinyua who stars as Njoro, won separate awards for Best Viewers Choice TV Drama and Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama respectively.

Actress and social media influencer Foi Wambui won a Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama for her role as Arielle Mufasa in the production, Salem. She is now a two-time Kalasha Award winner and took to Instagram to celebrate the win with her friends.

“The submissions we received this year has shown how much commitment and effort industry players are putting to ensure it remains steadfast. Interestingly, the number of submitted films for the 12th Edition of Kalasha Awards went up to 217 compared to 149 that were submitted in 2021. The additional 68 films show the hard work and extra effort the industry has put with regards to content creation.” said Mr Timothy Owase, KFC Chief Executive Officer said during the award ceremony.

Here is the full list of the winners:

1. Life Time Achievement Award – Raymond Ofula

2. Best Supporting Actor in a Film – Ian Nyakundi – Kasisi

3. Best Supporting Actress in a Film – Annstella Karim – Eva

4. Best Editor – Abbas Omar – Kiswahili Kitukuzwe

5. Best Lighting Technician – Jerry Kavita – Baba Twins

6. Best Special Effects – Khadija Abdulqadir – The Message

7. Best Director of Photography – Stanley Njogu – Gacal

8. Best Original Score – Kester Wakahenya – It Rained Again

9. Best Sound Designer – Abdalla Mohammed – Kiswahili Kitukuzwe

10. Best make Up and Hair stylist – Melissa “Pambo by Mel” Lesila – Click Click Bang

11. Best Costume Designer – Fatou – Ayaanle

12. Best Short Film – Christmas Love by Peter Kawa

13. Best Documentary Feature – Story Yangu by Eugene Mbugua

14. Best Documentary Short – Kiswahili Kitukuzwe by Omar Kibulanga

15. Best Feature Film – Click Click Bang by Philip Karanja

16. Best Original Screenplay – Ahmed Farah in Ayaanle

17. Best Production Designer – Isaac Njue – Ayaanle

18. Best Director – Ahmed Farah – Ayaanle

19. Best Regional Film – Gacal by Omar Hamza Hassan

20. Best Lead Actress in a Film – Nyokabi Macharia- Wendo (Chaguo)

21. Best Lead Actor in a Film – Basil Mungai – Kev (Click Click Bang)

22. Kituo Halisi – NTV

23. Best TV Advertisement – Nice and Lovely TVC by Amit Ramrakha

24. Best TV Comedy – Varshita by Lucy Mwangi

25. Best performance in a TV Comedy – Anthony Ngachira (TY) – Too Much Information with TY

26. Best TV Drama – Kina by Appie Matere

27. Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama Foi Wambui – Arielle Mufasa (Salem)

28. Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama – Moses Kiema – Leftie (Kina)

29. Best TV Show – This Love by Eugene Mbugua

30. Best Lead Actress in a TV Drama – Sanaipei Tande – Nana Tandala (Kina)

31. Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama – Joe Kinyua – Njoro (Njoro wa Uba)

32. Best International Award – Still Okay to Date (Tanzania)

33. Best Animation – Rev by Ibrahim Faruk Ali

34. Best Kids Production – Preschool Kids Learning by Anne Kimani

35. Best Student Film – Cheza by Nassanga Ann

36. Best Student Documentary – The Scourge (Chira) by Clinton Oguma

37. Best Gaming – Adventures of Mchupa by Gathukia Mwangi

38. Best Viewers Choice Feature Film – Click Click bang by Philip Karanja

39. Best Viewers Choice TV Drama – Njoro wa Uba by Lucy Mwangi