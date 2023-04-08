NTV presenter Fridah Mwaka opens up on engagement





NTV’s Swahili news anchor Fridah Mwaka and his co-host Lofty Matambo have opened up on their relationship that goes beyond the screens.

Since joining the station in 2020, the pair have been inseparable, having been spotted a number of times attending various social events together and at times even donning matching outfits.

This move has had some quarters deduce that there could be more than meets the eye between the two.

But then, the bubbly presenters who describe their relationship as platonic, say the public is entitled to their opinion as far as their relationship is concerned.

“Is there a problem with us being close? Whatever people see on social media and decide to draw conclusions, that’s up to them,” Mwaka says.

The TV serene also confirmed she is in a relationship.

“Yes I am engaged but that’s not for social media to know because it’s a personal matter.”

Ms Mwaka has in the past opened up on how Matambo helped her find her feet in the media industry.

“I joined and had a lot to learn. I credit him for coming through and helping me grow in the industry.”

In April 2016, Matambo exchanged vows with his wife Mary Mutete at a colorful wedding in Kilifi.

The born-again married his longtime fiancé at Kikambala Methodist Church.

Until the wedding day, Matambo kept his love affair within the classified files, something he continues to do.

Little is known about his wife.

Matambo and Mwaka initially worked at the Kenya Television Network (KTN).

He then jumped ship and joined the Nation Media Group-owned NTV before she joined him.

The duo jointly present the 7pm swahili news on NTV and are known to exhibit close harmony and chemistry.

