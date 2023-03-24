Nyamira couple was murdered by professional killers, police say

NIGHT OF TORTURE: The residence of the Kenyan couple based in the US, Edward Morema Nyagechi and his wife Ms Grace were murdered. PHOTO| COURTESY

The murder of a couple this week inside their palatial home in Nyamira County was executed by professional killers, the police have said.

Masaba North Sub County Police Commander, Mr Robert Ndambili, on Friday told Nairobi News that the killers of Mr Edward Morema Nyagechi and his wife Ms Grace Mong’ina did not leave any traces but sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are trying to unravel the murder.

“We suspect the couple was murdered by hired professional killers. DCI officers are still trying to unravel the matter,” said Mr Ndambili.

Mr Nyagechi’s body was found lying near his garage with deep cuts on his head, with his hands and legs tied with a binding wire while that of the wife was found in the bedroom also with deep cuts.

When the news of the murder broke, stunned residents and neighbours flocked the couple’s homestead, with many unable to hold back their grief and shock.

“When something like this takes place, it is important for us to pray so that God may assist the family get justice,” said a pastor who was at the scene.

Police officers later picked the bodies which still had evidence of the gory brutality that happened to them during the murder. The couple had deep cuts on their heads, their hands were tied, and they also had pieces of clothes in their mouths.

Mr Nyagechi used to run a community group known as Bwakire Se (New Dawn) which uplifted the living standards of area residents.

