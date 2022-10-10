Nyamira man, 60, murdered for encounter with married woman





Police in Nyamira have arrested a man who is reported to have slashed a 60-year-old colleague whom he reportedly found with his wife in a compromising position.

Mr Robert Omwoyo, on the morning of Sunday, October 9, 2022, allegedly slashed Mr. Peter Nyakundi after he busted him with his 25-year-old wife.

Police only identified the woman as Ms Sarah. She has since gone into hiding.

Mr Omwoyo is reported to have been away from his matrimonial home for weeks.

He returned home unannounced at 2:30am and cornered the duo.

“Mr Nyakundi, hails from Riabagaka village, Bonyunyu Sub-location. Officers from Gachuba and Keroka removed the body from the scene and transported it to Gucha morgue,” a police report seen by Nairobi News reads in part.

Locals told the media they heard a confrontation from where the murder incident took place and by the time they arrived at the scene, the suspect had already fled.

“I was in my house when I heard the man wailing, before he screamed, they had quarreled for some minutes. I rushed to the house only to find the man lying on the floor in a pool of blood,” said Mr Gabriel Ondieki.

Homicide cases have been on the increase in the recent past.

Last week, Mr Emmanuel Walugu Onyango, a Kenya Defence Force (KDF) officer allegedly sprayed his girlfriend with bullets at her house in Nanyuki town, Laikipia County.

The woman was identified as Ms Immaculate Mwende Mwirigi.

Also read: Miguna tackles Francis Atwoli over Kenyans plight in Saudi Arabia

Riggy G now asks Police to ferry drunkards home