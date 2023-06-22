Nyamweya tasked to spearhead Shabana Sh100 million fundraiser





Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Sam Nyamweya has been tasked with sourcing for funds that will aid Shabana FC stage a successful camapign in the Premier League.

Speaking on June 22, 2023, at an event where the second-tier team was hosted to a luncheon to celebrate their recent successes, Nyaribari Masaba lawmaker Dan Manduku said it was important for the team to reclaim lost glory. He challenged the club to aim for a return to continental competitions.

Also in attendance at the event hosted at a Nairobi hotel was Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu and South Mugirango lawmaker Sylvanus Osoro.

“We are proud of what Shabana has done this season. We have to be well prepared for the Kenyan Premier League. These are talented boys and we need to support them. At the very least, their salaries and allowances should be paid on time,” said Manduku.

Manduku previously served as the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director. This role entailed managing Bandari FC, a seasoned Kenyan Premier League side.

“Running a football club is no joke. We plan to have Shabana compete at the top level and for that we need to plan and make a handsome investment.”

Osoro challenged the club to be professional in its undertaking and look for ways to generate income from its support base.

Nyamweya who served as FKF president between 2011 and 2016, is expected to lead the fundraising committee alongside other prominent personalities from the Gusii region.

“We have been here before. Shabana is a community team with many friends and we plan to reach out to each one of them. In the long term, we will look for sponsorships but as per now, we need something to work with,” said Nyamweya.

The club needs Sh100 million to be able to challenge for honours in the FKF Premier League.

Nicknamed the Glamour Boys, Shabana sealed their spot in the top-flight after 17 years in the cold following a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Migori Youth at Gusii Stadium at the weekend.

The Kisii based club was promoted alongside alongside Muranga Seal FC, who beat Coastal Union 1-0 at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa County in another contest.

