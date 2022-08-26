Join our Telegram Channel
Nyashinki and Zia Bett reveal baby bump in grand fashion (Photos)

By Grace Kerongo August 26th, 2022 2 min read

Award-winning lyricist and entertainer Nyashinski revealed he is expecting baby number two with his wife at the swearing-in ceremony of Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Nyashinki – real name Nyamari Ongegu – was the sole entertainer at the ceremony hosted at KICC.

He was accompanied by his pregnant wife, Zipporah Bett- Nyamari.

Nyashinki is always known for making calculated steps in every move he makes be it music or family. It is therefore not a coincidence that he tagged along his pregnant wife to the swearing-in ceremony of his pal, Sakaja.

Zia and Nyashinki have always opted to keep their personal lives private.

She was dressed in a light brown coat and a cute black dress that revealed the growing baby bump.

Speaking in a past interview about her motherhood journey, Zia told vlogger Just Angie, she has no plans for baby number 2 yet.

But see God.

Nyashinki and Zia Bett at the swearing in ceremony of Governor Sakaja
Nyashinki and Zia Bett at the swearing in ceremony of Governor Sakaja

Zia said at the time: “I’m not sure right now. As you can tell I’m on the grind so right now my focus is on building my brand and getting back on track.

I think when the time is right, we will have that discussion.”

Asked how she would encourage a new mum who feels like her life is going nowhere and the whole world is moving on?

Zia said: “Comparison is the thief of joy and especially in this age of social media.

It is very easy to see a mum who they have got it all together, they look happy and you are there crying and overwhelmed, so do your best and don’t compare yourself.”

She added: “Everyone’s journey is different and only you know what’s happening within, so take your time, and follow your heart and pray.

Those are things I cannot take for granted, I have really tried to follow God’s voice in everything and I’m just being led by the spirit.

I’m not trying to pre-empt and overthink or compare myself with anyone and I think that is the beauty of it all. That is the beauty of life.”

Two years ago when she welcomed her son, Zia spoke out about the experience.

Taking to her social media she wrote: “I’ve really debated posting this transformation, only cause I can’t believe that’s how I’d been walking these streets and no one told me 😅.

Honestly, after bringing life to this world, anything beyond taking care of a newborn is a favour 😂.

But, I vividly remember looking in the mirror and just not liking how I looked or felt. I didn’t wanna feel like that anymore. I knew I could look better, I knew I could feel better.

If that’s you regardless of whether you’ve had a baby or not, the biggest lesson I’ve learnt in my health and fitness journey so far is to break that mental cage.

Take it a day at a time.”

Congratulations Mr and Mrs Nyamari, from us at Nairobi News.

