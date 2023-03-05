Nyashinski, Les Wanyika among artistes to perform at Blankets and Wine

Nyashinski performs on stage during the Shin City private rehearsal at Winning Post, Ngong Racecourse on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. PHOTO| DENNIS ONSONGO

Nyashinski, Nviiri the Storyteller and Les Wanyika are among the artistes who will headline the upcoming Blankets and Wine event scheduled for April 2.

This will be the first edition of the event for the year with three more editions expected to take place on 2 July 2, October 1, and December 17 respectively.

According to the organisers, this year, they plan to host four editions of the festival every first Sunday of each quarter and the last Sunday before Christmas at the Laureate Garden, within (the Home of Heroes) Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Other artiste who will perform at the event include Boutross, Xenia Manasseh, Lisa Oduor, Okello Max and Kinoti.

Considered East Africa’s premium music Festival, Blankets and Wine has changed venues six times in its 14-year history.

Festival guru Muthoni Ndonga popular known as Muthoni Drummer Queen (MDQ) in December said the new Kasarani venue, is the only venue in Nairobi that can handle what she has in store for her fans.

On an Instagram post, the entertainment mogul walked the venue showing off its world-class facilities.

“Kasarani is known for football and big political rallies, but there is so much more to that venue, you have no idea. Over the last 14 years, Carnivore is the only popular grounds we have worked with, the rest have been unfamiliar grounds that we made work,” MDQ said.

With big plans to grow Blankets and Wine into the Coachella of East Africa, Muthoni says that she needed more space. Kasarani is also the only venue of its size in Nairobi with world-class facility such as a dedicated police station, perimeter fence, an access road and ample parking.

After taking a break following the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, the event made an in-person comeback in 2022 with the Kenyan Summer 2 edition headlined by Nigerian artist CKay alongside Kenyan performers Savara, Wakadinali and The Only Rosa.

Over the years, Blankets and Wine has established itself as one of the more popular live music experiences in Kenya, where music, food, craft and fashion are paired to create an event that delights and uplifts. Tickets are currently on sale at Sh3,000.

