Nyashinski shines at the launch of Tecno’s Camon 20 series

Nyashinki performs at the launch of Tecno's Camon 20 series. PHOTO| COURTESY





Singer Nyashinski captivated his fans with an electrifying performance at the launch of Tecno’s Camon 20 series, held at the prestigious Trademark Hotel in Nairobi on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

As the brand ambassador for the Camon 20 series, Nyashinski took the stage and delivered an unforgettable show, leaving the audience wanting more.

The renowned musician treated the invited guests to renditions of his famous songs, showcasing his exceptional talent and stage presence.

Accompanied by his wife, Zia Bett at the event, Nyashinski’s performance resonated deeply with the crowd, who were captivated by his music and energetic performance.

The Camon 20 series, presented during the event, promises users a remarkable portrait video and night portrait photography experience, thanks to its cutting-edge Camon Puzzle deconstructionist design.

Designed for forward-thinking individuals, the series aims to redefine the smartphone experience by offering innovative features and technology.

The launch event was attended by various brand influencers, including popular content creator Daddie Marto, who added to the excitement of the evening.

During the launch, Tecno’s Brand Manager, Peter Shi, emphasized the company’s commitment to exceeding expectations and revolutionizing communication and information in a connected world.

He expressed, “The Camon 20 is not just a phone; it is a gateway to a new era of possibilities, a companion that seamlessly integrates into every aspect of your life.”

Nyashinski’s recent ambassadorial deal with Tecno has garnered widespread praise from his fans and followers, who applaud him for reaching this new milestone in his career.

Taking to his social media platforms, the “Mungu Pekee” hitmaker expressed his delight in joining the Tecno family as their Brand Ambassador.

Peter Shi, the Tecno Brand Manager, further highlighted the significance of having a good phone for content creation in today’s digital age.

Whether individuals are aspiring photographers, vloggers, or social media influencers, a high-quality phone can significantly enhance their content creation journey and unlock new possibilities.

The launch event was a celebration of the Camon 20 series and a testament to Nyashinski’s talent and influence in the music industry.

With Nyashinski as the brand ambassador, the series is expected to gain even more traction among music lovers, tech enthusiasts, and content creators alike.

