Nyashinski’s wife pays glowing tribute to her late sister





Rapper Nyashinski’s wife Zipporah ‘Zia’ Jepkemei has paid tribute to her late sister Janet to mark the first anniversary of her death.

Zia lamented on the void she is now forced to live with since Janet’s death, remembering the good times they shared together.

“Happy 1st heavenly birthday @juicydiaries! 🎈I know Heaven needed more angels, which is why they called you there. I just wish they delayed a bit longer. I miss you every day, but especially today. I know we will meet again in Eternity. I love you so much. Happy birthday, my sweet sister and best friend!” Zia wrote on Instagram.

Last year, prior to Janet’s death Zia revealed that her sister had a serious medical condition called Aplastic Anemia in which the body stops producing enough new blood cells.

According to Zia, her sister was eventually taken to India for a bone marrow transplant following recommendations by doctors.

The procedure would cost Sh10 million and the family later issued an appeal for financial assistance to cover Janet’s medical expenses abroad.