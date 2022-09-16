Nyege Nyege Festival’s wooden bathrooms that have lit up social media





A netizen has lit up social media after sharing her first day experience at the Nyege Nyege festival that is currently taking place in Uganda.

@Lencer_B, a Kenyan, shared a photo capturing some makeshift wooden structures that she claims was the only functional bathroom at the place.

The pictures captures other women standing in line waiting for their turn to take a shower. For privacy the women had to improvise by hanging Leso’s on the door frame.

The structure seems not to have any kind of plumbing hence revellers are subjected to taking a shower using a bucket.

“Guys! I just took a shower here. The only functional bathroom in my section. This is how the rest of the bathrooms look Hella vibes and inshallah y’all. Pray for me,” @Lencer_B said.

“This are the toilets!! Let me light a fattie kwanza as I process all this. The only good thing going for me is my tent facing Itanda falls. Otherwise, I wanna goooooooo hooooooome!” she said.

Kenyans on Twitter had this to say:

“Nyegenyege is like The Rowallan Camp…Former scouts will understand what I’m saying…Y’all went there to have a blast not shower,” @Zaktheell tweeted.

😭😭😭😭😭😭 Guys! I just took a shower here. The only functional bathroom in my section 💀 #NyegeNyege2022 pic.twitter.com/UkqevL1rFR — Bambi 💋 (@Lencer_B) September 16, 2022

“That’s what it means when they say, come have an experience outside your comfort zone. Otherwise you wouldn’t get any story to tell if it was so comfortable. You went to experience life in the jungle& that’s exactly how it is. Enjoy the most of it, those are the memories you’ll keep,” @MusiimeKen said.

“Is this the right moment to say you took a bath, not a shower? And with you mean you have never tried this it’s thrilling,” @4Ababygirl wrote.

“I think this is for the experiential traveller not an American travelling half the world to Kenya to eat at kfc. This is meant for the kaende kaende tourist,” @pjopino.

“You guys thought you would find a self-contained permanent house? For Christ sake, this is a three day event, you can’t put a permanent structure there! And btw, they told you people that it will be at Itanda falls, in the jungle, what did you expect, a bangalore in the jungle?” @nyodober asked.

The Nyege Nyege festival is an annual event that celebrates music in Africa and other parts of the world.

This year, the festival is taking place in Jinja, on the banks of the River Nile, at the Itanda Falls. The site is five times the size of the festival’s previous venue.

The Ugandan parliament had earlier cancelled the event over concerns about immorality. The parliamentary debate about the carnival was sparked by Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi, who argued that the event was a breeding ground for sexual immorality.

The Ugandan Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, however, later gave the organisers of the event the green light for the event to go on as planned.