Nyong’o questions USA’s Kisumu travel advisory





Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has rebuked the United States for warning its citizens over travel to the county during the election period.

The county boss argued the area enjoyed peace and tranquillity over the electioneering period.

He also questioned the timing behind the decision.

Nyong’o also noted the reasons behind the advisory have neither been shared with him by the embassy nor the national government officials.

“We just woke up to this information. There was no information or intelligence shared from the national government or the embassy,” he said.

Nyong’o added that no incident had been reported in the area during the electioneering period to warrant such a decision.

“We have just come from hosting a successful Africities Summit where over 10,000 delegates attended and some even chose to stay longer because of the prevailing peace and tranquillity,” he said.

The advisory, he said was likely to derail the gains made in repositioning the city as both a tourist and business hub.

On Tuesday, the US Embassy in Kenya said in a statement that Kenya was a country known to experience pre-electoral violence during election cycles.

“Election-related demonstrations and rallies regularly take place in the runup to the election and are likely to continue, at times blocking key intersections and causing traffic jams. Demonstrations may occasionally be violent, requiring police intervention. Strikes and other protest activities related to economic conditions occur regularly,” the Embassy said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy has imposed movement restrictions on personnel in Kisumu. The State

Department reminds U.S. citizens of the continued need for sustained vigilance,” the Embassy further said.

The US embassy urged its citizens to monitor local media for updates, avoid crowds and demonstrations as well as be aware of their surroundings.