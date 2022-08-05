Nyong’o thanks Raila for donating land to Development Agency





Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o has announced that the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has donated land for public good.

In his statement, the county boss said Odinga handed over the title deed of his one-acre parcel of land to the Chairman of Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency, Mr. Dan Omino, during the groundbreaking ceremony for the project.

“Today Rt. Hon Raila Odinga has demonstrated the act of selflessness by donating his one-acre parcel of land in the leafy Riat Hills, Kisumu for the construction of Otonglo – Riat Water Project for the public good,” said Nyong’o.

The project is expected to serve about 50,000 residents in addressing acute water shortages within the upper western corridor of Kisumu City.

The announcement was received with mixed reactions by Kenyans, with some claiming the proximity of the project to Raila’s property was to his advantage over the Kisumu residents.

Others doubted Odinga had actually donated the land while a portion said it was a good gesture for the presidential candidate to give back to society.

The gesture marks another point to the sensitive land issues with senior politicians in the country including the Kenyatta family and Deputy President William Ruto known to own huge tracts of land in a country that has several squatters.