Obado wife drops governor’s name, backs Raila bid in vote-hunt





Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s wife Hellen Adhiambo Odie has declared her support for Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition Party presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The woman rep aspirant has also dropped her husband’s name from her campaign material in a bid to endear herself to voters in the wake of the naming of Mr Obado as the regional campaign coordinator for Deputy President William Ruto, who is challenging for the presidency against Nyanza kingpin Odinga.

Speaking in Migori town moments after being cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie as an independent candidate, Mrs Adhiambo said she has only one vote, which is firmly secured for Odinga.

The announcement comes even as Mr Obado continue to actively campaign for Dr Ruto, the Kenya Kwanza Alliance leader.

“Mr Odinga is vying for President while I’m seeking the woman rep seat, but he has my vote. That bit I know,” she said.

Her stance is a far cry from her husband’s, who has been using any available opportunity in rallies and social functions to antagonize Mr Odinga and the Azimio outfit. To try and gain support for her bid, she insisted that she should not be associated with her husband.

“Obado sought the voters mandate as a governor, but for me I am seeking my votes as woman representative and I will be campaigning as an individual. On the ballot paper, I will use Helen Adhiambo Odie as my official name,” she said.