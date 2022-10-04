Obama to Michelle: You’re the best gift I have ever received in my life

Former US President Barack Obama kisses his wife Michelle after speaking at the 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2016. AFP PHOTO

Former US President Barack Obama kisses his wife Michelle after speaking at the 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2016. AFP PHOTO





America’s 44th president, Barack Obama has praised his loving wife Michelle as they celebrate their 30th marriage anniversary.

The 61-year-old shared a sweet carousel of memories on his social media page affectionately calling his wife ‘Miche’.

He also shared a photo showing him resting his head on Michelle’s shoulder while at the beach with their names engraved in a heart in the sand.

Also read: Kamene reveals awkward moment between Betty Kyallo and ex, Nick Ndeda in first public meeting

Obama, who has roots in Kenya, said even though they have been married for 30 years, his loving wife still looked the same.

“After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day — that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart,” said Obama.

Mrs Obama, 58, also showed her partner with love on their momentous day.

Also read: Sarah goes after Harmonize’s Range Rover, house and music label in divorce suit

“Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you @BarackObama,” she tweeted along with heart emojis.

She also included side-by-side photos of them during a beach day and on their wedding day.

The Obamas tied the knot in 1992 after three years of dating. The pair first met in Chicago when Barack was assigned to be mentored by Michelle during a summer internship at a law firm. They have been blessed with two lovely daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama.

Also read: Exclusive! I’m still married to Anerlisa Muigai – Ben Pol denies divorce is finalised