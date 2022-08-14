Obama’s relatives ‘denied’ US Visa

Former US President Barack Obama speaks during the Copenhagen Democracy Summit at The Royal Danish Playhouse (Skuespilhuset) in Copenhagen, on June 10. 2022. PHOTO | AFP

Barack Obama’s Kenyan relatives have reportedly been denied a Visa to visit the United States of America.

Malik, the former US president’s half-brother, made the claim on his socials.

He also ‘publicly’ reached out to his brother for assistance.

@BarackObama My brother Barack. The visa applications for my children Barack Opiyo and Khadijah Nyaoke have been denied by the US Embassy in Nairobi pending further review. Can you call them so that my children can come to the USA. @USEmbassyKenya. I've been trying since 1985. pic.twitter.com/105X50pmaG — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik) August 8, 2022

The documents shared by Malik alongside the plea suggest the Visas were ‘refused under Section 221(g) of the immigration and Nationality Act’.

“For your case to be reviewed and considered further by an officer, please gather and submit all of the other requested documents together. please submit the documents in the manner requested below,” the reported communique by the embassy indicates in part.

The outspoken Malik also appeared to mend fences with his brother after a public tiff in the past, indicating ‘all things aside brother’ in a separate tweet.

Malik has in the past criticized Barack as ‘selfish’ in a series of public outbursts.

The relationship between the half-brothers reached its lowest point when Malik openly campaigned for former US president Donald Trump, Barack’s opponent, during the 2016 general elections.

“I love President Obama, because he is my brother. But Obama is a hypocrite. He is not helping us at all. Obama has done nothing for this family for the last eight years. We have been waiting for his help in vain,” said Malik at the time.

The sentiments drew an outcry in Kenya and especially the family’s home county of Siaya, where elders called on Malik to apologize.

Barack Hussein Obama, was born in 1961 to a Kenyan father and American mother, is the 44th president of the USA.

He ruled the world’s richest and powerful country between ruled the USA for two terms and eight years between 2009 and 2017.

The US Embassy in Nairobi recently announced it faces a Covid-19 enforced backlog in processing visas of Kenyans heading to the USA.