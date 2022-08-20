Octopizzo wants Ruto to decriminalize weed





Kenyan rapper Octopizzo has asked president-elect William Ruto to decriminalize weed in the country, claiming marijuana is the ‘holiest’ plant in the world.

In a video he shared in his social media, Octopizzo pleaded with Dr Ruto to eliminate criminal penalties against marijuana.

“I know you are a Christian and the ‘weed’ topic is quite sensitive to you. But I plead with you to decriminalize marijuana. This is because weed is the ‘holiest’ plant in the world,” Octopizzo said.

“There are several youths serving long jail terms because of being in possession of marijuana worth Sh100. If Ruto’s government will decriminalize such offences, then our youths will be free,” the rapper said.

The rapper also said commercial marijuana farming has the potential to earn Kenya enough revenue to pay off its debts.

“I supported the Roots Party presidential candidate, George Wajackoyah because he knew the worth of cannabis. He understood its value. Now I plead with Ruto to also see its value and consider decriminalizing it,” he said.

The rapper claimed that most youths smoke weed to help them overcome their anxiety and that the plant has multiple benefits.

“Most of us use small quantities of marijuana just to get rid of our anxiety. It’s not proper for a young man to be detained for more than five years because of one roll of weed,” said Octopizzo.

Prof Wajackoyah who promised to legalize weed in the country finished a distant third behind Dr Ruto and Azimio la Umoja candidate in the presidential election.