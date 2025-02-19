Octoppizo, second Kenyan with four songs on Spotify’s Global Impact list





Kenyan rapper Octopizzo’s album title track Kich Ka’ Liech has been ranked among the top East African songs on Spotify’s 2024 Global Impact List.

Spotify’s Global Impact List highlights the most streamed Kenyan songs outside of the country.

Through this list, Spotify celebrates artists whose tracks have been in heavy rotation outside of their home countries.

Octopizzo’s eighth album ‘Kich Ka’ Liech’ was one of the albums that caused a stir in 2024. The album is a tribute to his late father, nicknamed ‘Kich Ka Liech’, where he talks about his resilience in making a life for himself in Nairobi.

Spotify describes the Kibera rap king’s journey as a testament to the rewards of staying true to one’s roots.

The song is the second to appear on the Global Impact list after his track ‘Lier’ and his collaboration with Kenyan musician Akoth Jumadi ‘Wika Moko’,

According to Spotify, Octopizzo’s music, which features the sheng, goes a long way in selling Kenyan street culture to the world.

The songs made Octopizzo the second artist after Bien Aime to have four songs on Spotify’s Global Impact list.

The list also recognized the power of collaboration in taking Kenyan music to another level.

“Beyond genres, the Global Impact List highlights another important trend: the power of collaboration.

A deep dive into the list reveals that every song in the top 10 is a collaboration. From Bien and Bensoul’s ‘Extra Pressure’ to the viral hit ‘Anguka Nayo’.

Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, says: “Kenyan artists are making waves at home and abroad and we are proud to support their journey. Their music is reaching new audiences, creating opportunities and showcasing Kenya’s vibrant culture”.

This collaborative spirit expands artists’ reach, exposes fans to diverse styles, and creates innovative sonic experiences.

It’s also a win-win situation: as artists gain new audiences and listeners discover new sounds, streaming numbers increase and a local artist’s global platform grows. This global exposure is about more than numbers – it’s about opening doors and reaching new heights. With streaming fueling their rise, Kenyan artists are shaping the future of global music.