Odibets to award customers for losing bets





Kenya’s leading gaming firm Odibets has launched an all-new promo dubbed ‘The Odibets Loyalty bonus’ that is set to see betting fanatics get paid for the number of bets they lose on the Odibets betting platform.

Each bet you place within 7 days gets the punter closer to their free bonus.

Once you claim your bonus your level moves up and your bonus gets higher.

This bonus is tiered on the punter’s cumulative bets not won within 7 days.

One’s loyalty bonus will be determined by the number of times they place their bets.

Upon redemption of your loyalty bonus, depending on the respective bonus level, the Odibets system will unlock a subsequent loyal bonus level for you to continue enjoying.

The loyalty bonus level counter will be reset weekly – 00:00 hrs every Sunday of the week.

Speaking during the Loyalty bonus promo launch, Odibets General manager Dedan Mungai said the betting firm had decided to come up with the loyalty bonus as a way of giving back to their loyal customers who have been with them through thick and thin.

“Everyone’s a winner at Odibets, whether you win or lose your bet, that’s why we decided to come up with the Loyalty bonus, Loyalty to us is not one sided, our customers have been loyal to us and we decided also to be loyal to them by making every bet count,” said Dedan Mungai.

Last month, Odibets revamped Its casino platform giving punters an experience of their lifetime with instant wins. Aviator, one of the popular games on the Odibets platform has been the talk of town after several customers managed to win big.

Amos Kiprotich from Kericho County played the Aviator betting game and won Sh3.4 million.

One’s earnings on the Aviator game depends on the height you fly the plane in the game, an art Amos seems to have mastered.

Also read: Guardian Angel: I pay my wife a monthly salary for her services as my manager

Kamene Goro: Men want to date my ‘cute’ husband DJ Bonez