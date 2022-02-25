ODM gives thumbs up to Azimio engagement





The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) political outfit’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has ratified a decision to formally join the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

The NEC has also endorsed Raila Odinga as its presidential flagbearer.

“The NGC/NDC of the party do propose the Right Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga as the new presidential candidate for the Azimio la Umoja Coalition party, and the Orange Democratic Movement formally joins the Azimio la Umoja coalition,” said Edwin Sifuna, ODM’s secretary general.

The party is also considering deferring its national elections to 2023 as it concentrates on Odinga’s fifth stab on the presidency.

The NEC will also be proposing to the to the National Governing Council to consider varied methods of nominations of its candidates including consensus, direct nominations, universal suffrage and delegates system ahead of the August General Election.

“The NEC will propose to the NGC to adopt amendments to the party constitution to include the disability league and the council if the county coordinating committee chairs as organs of the party,” Sifuna added.

ODM’s stance comes days after President Uhuru Kenyatta appeared to also support Odinga for the presidency.

“I am asking you to support the old man (Odinga) as he means well for the Country. When “my young man reforms”, we will consider him,” said Kenyatta.