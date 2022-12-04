ODM leader Elijah Omungala rallies youth for Raila’s demos





The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) youth leader Elijah ‘Stazo’ Omungala has urged the youth to attend the Azimio anti-government rallies in Nairobi on December 7 and 12, 2022.

Stazo who doubles up as the Nairobi County Assembly deputy Minority Whip says these rallies will help put President William Ruto’s rallies into account.

“I’m calling on the youth to turn up and be part of the movement of correcting the wrongs and dictatorial tendencies which are being committed by the current regime of President William Ruto,” he said.

The youthful politician stressed the the youth risked missing an opportunity for prosperity and a bright future after the country’s presidency was “taken away” from the Azimio candidate Raila Odinga in the August 9 polls.

“As the youth let’s back Jakom (Raila Odinga) in putting President Ruto’s regime on toes for the good of our future which apears bleak under the current administration,” said Stazo.

Stazo who is a second time Upper Savannah Member of County Assembly (MCA) said Kenya is witnessing the emergence of a darker form of dictatorship than what was witnessed under former president Daniel Moi.

“We in Azimio are here to let Kenyans know that with the benefit of history we are hoping to protest and resist much more strongly than we did in 2007 because we now know how wrong this can go if we don’t stop it now,” he added.

“We appeal to Kenyans to get us right and clear that this is not about the four commissioners this is about the 2027 elections that could go terribly wrong if we let the Ruto administration get away with the fire they are lighting.”

Odinga has asked his supporters to convene at the Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi for consultative meetings.

Odinga says the gatherings will enable him to chart a way forward on how to keep President William Ruto’s government in check.

His remarks come a few hours after President Ruto suspended four IEBC commissioners to pave way for investigations into their August 9, 2022 election conduct.