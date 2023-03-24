Off the hook: Gor Mahia can now sign new players





Kenyan heavyweights Gor Mahia can now register new players after Fifa on Friday lifted the ban the club has been serving for the last two years after paying arrears owed to its former players.

Gor Mahia CEO Ray Oruo said the ban was lifted after the club cleared arrears owed to former Ghanaian midfielder Jackson Owusu, Malian Goalkeeper Adama Traore and also a fine from Fifa which was Sh998,000.

“We can now register players before Monday’s deadline because we are now off the Fifa hook. The club has been operating on a lean squad but now we are ready to go for the second leg with all players on board,” said Oruo.

Also read: Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat axes Benson Omala ahead of Iran date

Gor Mahia has been serving a two-year ban for failing to pay Traore and Owusu who had different stints with the club. Owusu played for Gor between February-August in the 2019/20 season under coach Steven Polack but left after his contract was not renewed by the 19-time league champions.

Traore, 37, on the other hand joined Gor in 2021 but was sparingly used by the then coach Mark Harrisson. He also left the club as he couldn’t get more game time due to the superb form of Gad Mathews.

Gor, who have been operating with a lean squad, can now register new players as the club fights to reclaim the league title from Tusker FC. K’Ogalo is expected to register at least six new players who have been training with the team.

Also read: Maandamano – Azam FC cancel Nairobi friendly with Gor Mahia

This season coach Johnathan McKinstry has only had 18 players at his disposal and has been in a difficult situation when some are sidelined with injuries. New players will be a big boast for the club that is currently topping the league table with 42 points from 20 matches.

McKinstry has been hopeful that the ban is lifted, saying it was unfortunate that some players have been doing well in training but haven’t gotten a chance to prove themselves on the pitch.

Among those who are going to be available for selection in the second leg of the season are Ugandan Patrick Kaddu, Shafiq Kadimu, Enock Wanyama, Slyvester Owino and Rwandese forward Emery Bayisenge.

Also read: Gor Mahia coach Jonathan McKinstry praises Omala, reveals favourite dish