Officially back together? Kennedy Rapudo resumes posting Amber Ray on his socials





It would appear that all is well again after businessman Kennedy Rapudo resumed posting his fiancée, Instagram influencer Amber Ray, on his social media. This comes after Rapudo deleted all her photos from his page and posted cryptic posts indicating not all was well in their highly publicized relationship.

“Women are the epitome of courage, hope, and life. Let us take a pledge this Women’s Day that we will make the world a much better place for them. You are bold, beautiful, compassionate and caring. Wishing you a very happy Women’s Day baby love ❤️,” Rapudo captioned a photo of his pregnant woman on March 8, 2023.

His loving message to Amber Ray was, however, met with mixed reactions from his followers who wanted to know why they were subjecting people rooting for their relationship to stress.

“Hiyo mambo yenu ya kukosana ndo sipendi😂😂😂 mkae mtulie mngoje mtoto msituudhi tafadhali (This behavior of yours breaking up all the time is what I don’t like. Chill out and wait for your baby, stop irritating us please),” said Kibz the diva.

Others wanted to know why Rapudo and Amber were clout chasing by allegedly pretending to have broken up, but he responded by saying, “but I don’t and I don’t intend to start. Y’all just misuse the word ‘clout’.”

Rumours of their break up gained traction when Rapudo shared an illustration to his social media of a hand holding on to a rope that was injuring the hand when being pulled. He captioned the illustration by saying that sometimes it was better to let go than to continue holding on and getting hurt.

Days later, he cleared the air saying that he and Amber Ray had relationship problems like everyone else and he did not intend on breaking up with her.

“Just to address some of your concerns & rumors- not that I owe anyone an explanation though. No, we haven’t broken up and at this stage, I don’t think that’s foreseeable. Yes, just like any other relationship, we have our own ups and downs but always try to work things out,” Rapudo explained.

As he deleted photos of Amber from his account, Amber did the same on her end too, deleting all photos of their blended family which includes her son and his daughter from previous relationships.

She also deleted the photos where the couple had announced that they were expecting their first child together as well as their Christmas photo shoot that went viral.

These breakup rumours would have signaled the second time the couple were breaking up. They first broke up after dating for seven weeks, only to get back together a few weeks later and for him to propose marriage days later in 2022.

