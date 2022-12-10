Oga Bachelor: I’m in Nairobi to ‘steal’ Kenyan women at Laugh Festival





Fans of Kenyan comedy will tonight enjoy a night of laughter thanks to the return of the Laugh Festival at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Among comedians who will grace the show is talented Nigerian Oga Bachelor.

Speaking during a press conference on Saturday ahead of the show, Oga Bachelor said he is in the country to ‘steal’ Kenyan women with laughter and a good time. He also said he is glad to be back in the country, this time for the money and women.

“I am in Kenya to entertain my Kenyan fans, especially the women. I am here for the women,” he said.

Previously, while performing at one of Churchill’s comedy show in Nairobi, Oga Bachelor asked if Kenyan men were faithful and the audience chanted “no”.

He then asked if Kenyan ladies would not cheat and the audience shouted ‘true’. He added that Kenya has the most amazing women in Africa.

Oga Bachelor also said that Kenyan is one of the most amazing countries he has ever visited. He said in Nigeria corruption is rampant while giving examples.

“In Nigeria our roads are inside the potholes unlike in Kenya where have seen a few potholes.”

He, however, warned Kenyan women not to be amazed by the flashy lifestyles of some of his countrymen.

Laugh Festival is sponsored by Gilbeys.

