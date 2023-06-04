Oga Obinna asks Kenyans to be kind to Baha amid financial woes





Former Kiss FM presenter Oga Obinna has urged Kenyans to take it easy on former Machachari actor Baha’s (Tyler Mbaya) online scuffle.

Saying that content creators are going through the most, Obinna, born Thomas Maghana, noted the process of a content creator receiving money from their work is not as easy as thought.

Insisting that Kenyans need to be kind to Baha, Obinna revealed that times are hard for content creators and especially those who have families.

“People are sleeping hungry, being thrown out of houses. Even for comedians, there are no events, and those that are there are not paying like they used to. Musicians, MCs, too have been hit,” he said.

Then continued, “The only reason people are talking about this is because he is in the public light. There are a lot of people in private who are going through this. Be kind because you do not know what is happening behind closed doors.”

The thespian was called out by an Instagram user identified as Nurse Judy who disclosed that Baha had been pleading with her to send him money saying they were on the verge of being evicted.

After sending him money for some time, Judy contacted Baha’s baby mama Georgina Njenga who seemed unaware of what her lover had been doing.

In response, Georgina revealed that she had been taking care of their bills saying that her husband might have a gambling adiction.

“I’m not aware of anything of the sort and no we are not being evicted. He didn’t even tell me about this and I pay all the bills. He has been having betting problems but if anything he did not borrow money to help us with anything probably for him. I feel so bad that he’s just using our child to get money and just bet,” part of the screenshots between Judy and Georgina’s conversation read.

