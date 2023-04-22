Oga Obinna takes legal action against Jony Hairdresser amid dating claim





Kiss FM presenter Oga Obinna, has taken legal action against Jony Hairdesigner who claimed they were in a relationship.

Jony hairdresser is a famous crossdresser in Kenya who claimed that he is in a relationship with Obinna and stated that they owned a house together.

Obinna this week took to social media and shared a copy of his demand letter in which he gave the hairdresser until April 24, 2023, to apologize.

“To whom it may concern. Monday is the deadline. For now, I just want a public apology and retraction of the statements and I’ll forgive. In court, I’ll need evidence and if not available I’ll sue for all the damages caused. Hamtaniharibia jina na kazi hapa nje bure.”

During an interview with his friend Dennis Karuri, Jony said he was in a relationship with the radio presenter.

“Yeye ni public figure. Yeye ni celebrity. Anafanya kazi kwa radio. My love if you are seeing this Oga Obinna, that’s it,” he said.

Obinna has since denied these claims and responded on his Instagram, saying,” Sasa huyu ni nani yawa… Mimi ni team ROSECOCO jamani.”

He then went ahead and made it clear during an interview that he is only friends with Dennis Karuri and claims that he does not know Jony.

“I don’t know who the Jony guy is, I know Dennis Karuri, I’ve interviewed him, we’ve interacted a couple of times. I know him… I don’t know the other guy, so I don’t understand why he had to say that statement then he had to say it about me specifically,” he said.

After the threats, Jony has since shared a video on his Instagram page apologizing to Obinna for slandering his name with his relationship claims.

“This is just to clear the air that I’m not dating @ogaobinna.The video was just banter nothing serious or to cause any problems to anyone. I respect Oga and how he has handled the situation, mad respect to him. We’ve never met nor interacted with him but out of respect it’s fair to clear his name. I hope we meet sometime and also @ogaobinna you can bring your loved one for a hair and makeup session from me, in house.”

Obinna had put Monday as the deadline, but with the apology, it is unclear if he will still follow through with the legal action.

He had said that he will forgive him if he did that.

Also read: Police in Nairobi launch manhunt for Lucky Summer robbers

Hamisa Mobetto on why she will never go through her man’s phone