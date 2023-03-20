End of an era: Baby Don’t Go hitmaker, Kunguru dies





The Kenyan music industry is in mourning as it has lost one of its greats, Eric Onguru, popularly known as Kunguru.

According to his former manager, he passed away on Sunday, March 19, at 2:00 pm at a Nairobi hospital where he had been admitted for the past few weeks.

Kunguru had been in and out of hospitals since 2017 due to an accident that affected his spinal cord. He was mostly known for his club-banging hits such as “I Will Never Let you Go” and “Baby Don’t Go,” which featured Mr. Lenny.

Also read: Be safe please! Nadia Nakai’s last words with AKA before he was shot

Also read: Could this be what killed Costa Titch?

Kunguru was formerly known as a “ladies’ man,” and his style of music was attributed to this moniker. He started rapping at a young age, and in 2006, he released his first mainstream hit, “African Woman,” featuring Mr. Lenny. Kunguru was a married man and also worked in the banking industry apart from his musical career.

He was among the few talents retained by Ogopa Deejays when they terminated the contracts of most of their signees back then. Media personality Gidi Gidi was among the first people to mourn Kunguru. “RIP my friend KUNGURU 🙏🏿,” Gidi Gidi said.

The music industry has lost a great talent, and his legacy will forever remain in his music. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Also read: ‘God! What is the plan here!’ Nadia Nakai mourns Costa Titch

Tributes have been pouring in.

Philip Etale wrote, “Mr. Kunguru, we enjoyed your music back in the day. You have gone to be with the Lord and all we can say is; Go well my friend Kunguru… RIP.”

Eddie Odongo added, “Rest in peace okoth, I’m so confused Eric Kunguru,aka kunguru and Mr Lenny. I remember our days at Loita house, Tanzania, Stanchcart Kericho etc, not to mention our days in boarding secondary school.”

Also read: Akon speaks out after the death of his artiste Costa Titch

KK Rap Docta noted, “It’s been a black Sunday for the music industry and Kenyans following the passing of Kunguru, famed for his collaboration with Mr Lenny ” Baby don’t go”.

Nicknamed ‘Ladies man” because of his witty and catchy lyrics for the ladies, it is reported that Kunguru has been in and out of hospital since 2017. This is due to an accident he had back in 2009, where he sustained spinal injuries, and today, at around 2 pm, he rested. My heart goes out to his family and friends. May God be with them during this trying moment.”

Also read: Death is cruel: Tributes pour for man who died after car plunged from Diamond Plaza 2nd floor parking lot