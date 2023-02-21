Ole Kina dismisses Kibwana’s nomination for anti-graft body’s top job





Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has sharply criticised the shortlisting of former Makueni governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana among 14 nominees for the chairperson of the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission, saying he is not a good fit for the job.

The vocal senator made the remarks while responding to renowned senior counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi who claimed that Prof Kibwana “ticked all the boxes” to ascend to the chairpersonship.

“Have you had a chance to look at his auditor general reports? And closely monitor and read in between the auditor lines? No he does not… transferring high level disguised corruption,” alleged Senator Ole Kina.

In response, Abdullahi said, ” Prof’s record is 100% clean… he has a record that goes back forty years.”

Prof Kibwana retired from active and elective politics in November 2022 after 30 years in politics.

Also read: You reap what you sow, Senator Cherargei backs Ruto for rewarding loyalists

“I decamped from Azimio and joined the president’s side. I am open to helping the government in whatever capacity,” said Prof Kibwana in his retirement statement.

The Public Service Commission of Kenya (PSC) on February 20, 2023, announced the shortlist of 14 candidates for the EACC job with interviews slated for February 27 and 28, 2023.

Other than Prof Kibwana, also shortlisted is Benjamin Mweri, Abdihadif Yarow, Amani Komora, Kaberia Isaac, Eliud Ngige and Thomas Letangule. The other nominees for the position are Bishop David Oginde, Susan Ngera, Josiah Onyancha, Norah Mutai, Kenneth Buliba, Jsuta Mwangi and Charles Kanjama.

The exchange between Ole Kina and Ahmednasir over Kibwana’s suitability for the for the job elicited mixed reactions from a section of Kenyans over who should ascend to the EACC chairperson position.

Also read: Rewarding loyalties: Itumbi, Mariga, Malala shortlisted for CAS jobs

“Oginde is the best, non partisan. Kibwana will not face fellow governors squarely,” opined Maurice Mudeheri.

“Millions of other highly qualified and competent young Kenyans are out there looking for opportunities, yet people who have seen and done everything in this country have to be recycled. These people have already made obscene amounts of money from public coffers. Is this Equity?” asked Magak Micheal.

“Let me re-list; 1. David Oginde 2. Charles Kanjama. 3.Any other,” said Hwanambisi.

“That position is made for Kivutha as a reward. The others are just escorts,” added Allan Otieno.

“You all going for persons because they are known and are prominent. It’s time we try new faces to achieve different results or we fail differently,” said Jomaguta.

Also read: Senator Aaron Cheruiyot warns politicians attending Raila’s rallies and expecting ‘development’