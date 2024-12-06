Ole Sereni marks annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony with pledge to uplift local communities

Nairobi Deputy Governor James Muchiri (third right) with some of the guests during the Christmas tree lighting ceremony by Ole Sereni and Emara Ole Sereni Hotels. PHOTO | COURTESY

Ole Sereni and Emara Ole Sereni Hotels have reaffirmed their commitment to uplifting local communities.

This came to light during the hotels’ annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony to mark the beginning of the festive season.

The event celebrated the spirit of community, kindness, and giving. Guests were treated to an enchanting lighting of the Christmas tree, symbolizing hope and unity, followed by uplifting performances by the Nairobi Voices Choir.

The highlight of the evening was the participation of the Usikimye Charity Kids, the focus of the hotels’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in 2024.

Nairobi Deputy Governor James Muchiri, who graced the event, commended Ole Sereni and Emara Ole Sereni Hotels for their steadfast commitment to uplifting local communities.

“This event is a true reflection of the values we hold dear – caring for one another and creating opportunities for those in need. The partnership with Usikimye is an exemplary model of impactful CSR,” Mr Muchiri said.

Also present was Njeri wa Migwi, the founder of the Usikimye charity organization.

This year, Ole Sereni’s CSR efforts focused on supporting Usikimye, a charity dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating survivors of gender-based violence.

“We are humbled by the generosity and partnership of Ole Sereni and Emara Ole Sereni. Tonight’s event reminds us that change begins with community, and together we can rewrite the stories of so many young lives,” Ms Migwi said.

The organization, under Ms Migwi’s leadership, has provided shelter, counseling, and education to countless women and children.

The evening ended with a call to action, inviting all attendees to support Usikimye’s ongoing mission and embrace the true meaning of the season – spreading joy, love, and hope to those who need it most.