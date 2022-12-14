Olekina mixed take on Charlene Ruto’s First Daughter role





Narok Senator Ledama Okekina has publicly voiced his support for First Lady Charlene Ruto.

In a message on his socials, the vocal politician argued that though the creation of the office of the First Daughter was not the right move, he was pleased with how Ms Ruto had handled the role.

“But I actually like the first daughter!” wrote Olekina.

The two-term Senator then criticized the decision to hand Ms Ruto an office.

“Oh my FIRST… Now get ready for First Son, First Cousin, First Maize followed by First Weed and finally, First Scr*w Up,” Olekina wrote on his Twitter page.

The politicians’ sentiments come hours Ms Ruto clarified that her recent public activities were not funded by the State.

“The Office of the First Daughter is a private entity. It’s neither a constitutional office nor is it being funded by Kenyan taxpayers. The office runs to purely facilitate the activities of & any programs being run by Ms Charlene Ruto,” the statement read.

She explained that through its independent structure, and facilitators, the office had engaged various players across the country and beyond in line with some of its objectives of championing youth-based agenda.

“The Office of the First Daughter has at all times acted in good faith to ensure that the Kenyan Youth have a voice and get access to opportunities to enable sustainable livelihoods.d climate change advocacy.

Ms Ruto recently described herself as the First Daughter in a comment that sparked debate on social media.

The Kenyan Constitution does not provide for any office named Office of the First Daughter.

