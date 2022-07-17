Omanyala opens up on ‘challenging’ World Championships stint

From Left) Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala, Jamaica's Oblique Seville, Botswana's Letsile Tebogo, Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs empty lane, USA's Marvin Bracy and Nigeria's Favour Oghene Tejiri Ashe compete in the men's 100m semi-final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 16, 2022. Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs withdrew from the 100m semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships due to a thigh injury, the Italian Athletics Federation (FIDAL) confirmed on Saturday. AFP

Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala has exuded confidence his performances will improve despite his elimination at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

The Kenyan, who statistically is the fastest man in Africa, failed to make it to 100 metres final after finishing fifth in his heat.

He clocked a slow 10.14 in the heat, thus also missing out on the two automatic and the two non-automatic qualifying spots for the final and attributed it to some ‘challenges’.

Jamaica’s Oblique Seville won the heat in 9.90 ahead of America’s Marvin Bracy (9.93) while Canada’s Aaron Brown scooped one of the non-automatic qualifying spots with 10.06.

Every challenge you face today makes you stronger tomorrow. The challenge of life is intended to make you better, not bitter. Persistence and resilience only come from having been given the chance to work through difficult problems.

No matter how much falls on us, we keep moving. pic.twitter.com/P4Ea4NT3DW — Ferdinand Omurwa OMANYALA (@Ferdiomanyala) July 17, 2022

Omanyala had earlier overcome adversity to progress to the semis.

He arrived in Oregon less than three hours to his first race after a delayed Visa forced him to leave the country Thursday night for the championships. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is probing the hitch which led to an outcry by Kenyans on social media.

The Kenyan now heads to Birmingham for the Commonwealth games scheduled to commence on July 28.