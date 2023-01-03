Omanyala plants trees on his birthday, follows President Ruto’s steps
Africa’s fastest 100m sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala has followed President William Ruto’s footsteps planting trees on his birthday.
Omanyala who ushered in his 27th year on Monday, planted 200 trees inclusive of 27 to mark his new age at the Ngong Hills Forest.
In a post on his socials, the sprint sensation launched his 1 million trees in one year.
“Planted 200 inclusive of 27 trees today to celebrate my 27th birthday. I launched the 1 million in one-year trees to be planted by me to support the 15 Billion trees to be planted in the country in the next 10 years. It was such a great moment and thanks to everyone who came.”
Planted 200 inclusive of 27 trees today to celebrate my 27th birthday. I launched the 1 million in one year trees to be planted by me to support the 15 Billion trees to be planted in the country in the next 10 years. It was such a great moment and thanks to everyone who came pic.twitter.com/0FpHf8QyU3
— Ferdinand Omurwa OMANYALA (@Ferdiomanyala) January 2, 2023
President William Ruto on his birthday last year started his plan of planting 15 billion trees by 2032.
He planted 56 trees to mark his 56th birthday, as other counties held similar functions that saw a total of 560,000 trees planted.
Speaking during the launch, the Head of State said that the initiative would help combat the effects of climate change, which had unleashed calamities such as droughts, floods, unpredictable rainfall patterns, and disease and pest outbreaks.
Dr. Ruto also disclosed that the government had launched a program to distribute 1,000 tonnes of seeds to 18 seed centers established by the Kenya Forestry Research Institute across the country.
The centers would also produce 15 billion seedlings between now and 2032.
“The seedlings would be grown on 10.6 million hectares of degraded forests and rangelands. This would take our total national tree cover beyond 30 percent, surpassing all our present obligations and placing us firmly on course to restoring ecological integrity,” he said.
Additionally, the Head of State shared that he was planning to launch an application called #JazaMiti that every citizen and Kenyan institution would use to document their tree planting and to monitor, over time, the growth of trees.
