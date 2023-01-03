Omanyala plants trees on his birthday, follows President Ruto’s steps





Africa’s fastest 100m sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala has followed President William Ruto’s footsteps planting trees on his birthday.

Omanyala who ushered in his 27th year on Monday, planted 200 trees inclusive of 27 to mark his new age at the Ngong Hills Forest.

In a post on his socials, the sprint sensation launched his 1 million trees in one year.

“Planted 200 inclusive of 27 trees today to celebrate my 27th birthday. I launched the 1 million in one-year trees to be planted by me to support the 15 Billion trees to be planted in the country in the next 10 years. It was such a great moment and thanks to everyone who came.”

President William Ruto on his birthday last year started his plan of planting 15 billion trees by 2032.

He planted 56 trees to mark his 56th birthday, as other counties held similar functions that saw a total of 560,000 trees planted.