Omanyala the highlight of Kenya’s Commonwealth show

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala (right) crosses the finish line in first place ahead of South Africa's Akani Simbine (centre) during the men's 100m final of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 3, 2022. PHOTO | AFP

Kenya emerged 13th out of 72 competing nations and territories at the just concluded 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Team Kenya garnered 21 medals including six Gold and six Silver, with most of the achievements coming in the track and field.

But Kenyan athletes appeared to struggle in the long-distance races, with Ugandan ace Jacob Kiplimo easily winning in the men’s 5000 and 10000 disciplines.

The brightest spot was perhaps via Ferdinand Omanyala who beat a set of athletes from Jamaica and Europe to win the 100 metres title.

Nigeria emerged first in Africa and seventh globally with 34 medals, including 12 Gold, 9 Silver and 14 Bronze while South Africa was second in Africa and ninth on the overall standings with 27 medals.

A total 13 African countries participated in the Commonwealth games with Kenya emerging as the best in East Africa.

Uganda scooped 5 medals, including three Gold and 2 Bronze while Tanzania won 3 medals, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze coming to number 32.

Australia was the best-placed team at the Games with 176 medals.