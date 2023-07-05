“Once a traitor…”Boniface Mwangi tells Nyanza politicians meeting Ruto





Renowned activist Boniface Mwangi had no words to mince for politicians from Nyanza region who recently met President William Ruto at State House Nairobi.

He branded the politicians as traitors considering they were elected on an opposition tickets but have lately been seen often meeting with the Head of State.

Azimio is the outfit on which Ruto’s main opponent, Raila Odinga, campaigned on for president; and Nyanza region is one of his ever loyal vote rich bloc.

The politicians included Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), and Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Paul Abuor (Rongo) and Felix Jalango Odiwuor (Lang’ata).

“Politics of deceit. There is a lie that opposition politicians who have defected to UDA are telling Kenyans; “We must support the President to bring development to our people”. That’s a big fat lie. Every fiscal year, Parliament approves how the government spends our taxes. Parliament, not the President.

The government will not fail to release CDF money because you’re in the opposition. The governors who were elected on Azimio’s ticket are performing just fine, even without supporting Ruto. It’s within your right to support whomever you want but betraying the people who elected you, and then lying to them about why you’re doing it, is just wrong.

If the Speaker of Parliament and the Registrar of Political Parties weren’t UDA supporters, the traitors’ seats would have been declared vacant, and the MPS who have openly defected would be facing by-elections. In September 2022, a newly sworn President Ruto told Kenyans “I don’t believe in handshakes, I want a strong opposition.”

Why is he then wasting time and money buying opposition politicians? A strong opposition is good for our country, it will keep the government accountable but maybe Ruto doesn’t want that. He wants a rubber-stamp parliament. Anyway, those who betrayed their voters and party for a few coins, will betray Ruto as well. Once a traitor, always a traitor,” opined Mr Mwangi on Wednesday, July 5.

Prior to this blasting of the politicians, Boniface Mwangi revealed he had the good fortune of bumping into Raila Odinga yesterday and selling him his book.

“Nairobi is a small town; it’s even smaller for a hawker who is selling his book #BMunBounded, spreading love, and cheers all around. In my rounds today, I bumped into former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, I sold him my book, told him stories of the streets, and we took some pictures for the record. In exchange, he told me stories of the streets in his time. We even exchanged stories about politics, music, and his images in my book. #BMunBounded. Tumekafunga wadau,” said Boniface Mwangi.

In the aftermath of the Ruto State House meeting, Jalango issued a statement yesterday, reiterating his stand that his meetings with Ruto were strictly for development purposes.

“Our resolve to work with HE William Ruto was not a gimmick! We will support the president and we must support the president! When the president loose we all loose! Ruto is Kenya 1!

God bless the president and may we work together for our country! Always pray for the president for him to continuously guide and lead the country!” said Jalango.

A first-time Parliamentarian who heavily based his campaigns on Raila’s name and his alleged die-hard loyalty to him, Jalango continues to be branded a traitor and disloyal member of Raila’s Orange Democratic Movement party. However, Jalango always defends himself, saying he will always be loyal to Raila and that his meetings with Ruto have no influence on his political stand.

