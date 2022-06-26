One killed in Nairobi Expressway accident

Motorists in a traffic jam on the newly built Nairobi Expressway on May 24, 2022. HOTO | COURTESY

Motorists in a traffic jam on the newly built Nairobi Expressway on May 24, 2022. HOTO | COURTESY





One person died and several others, included a toll attendant, seriously injured in a tragic accident at the Nairobi Expressway on Saturday night.

The accident occurred at the Mlolongo toll station as a result of several vehicles ramming into each other while piling up to be cleared.

The incident was confirmed by Athi River base commander Agnes Makau.

A statement from the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) indicated the accident was caused by a motorist driving at high speed while approaching the exit.

“The motorist crashed into the Toll Plaza and ran over other vehicles that were being cleared to exit. Consequently the vehicle knocked one toll booth and injured a toll attendant and other motorists.”

Adding that the injured were rushed to hospital for medical attention, Kenha added, “The affected exit booth has been closed. Motorists are advised to avoid over speeding and be cautious while on the road. Road Safety starts with you.”

An accident has occurred at the Nairobi Expressway Mlolongo Toll Station involving a motorist who was driving at high speed approaching the exit. Motorists are advised to avoid over speeding and be cautious while on the road.

Road Safety starts with you. pic.twitter.com/tU0TY8a3Qp — Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) (@KeNHAKenya) June 25, 2022

KeNha adds the managers of the toll road are adding measures to avert such incidents from recurring.

Construction of the Nairobi expressway began in 2019 and the road open to public three years later.

The 27-kilometre four- lane carriageway is built along the median strips of Mombasa Road, Waiyaki Way and Uhuru Highway and is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s signature projects.

The dual carriageway has 11 interchanges at Mlolongo, Standard Gauge Railway, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Eastern Bypass, Southern Bypass, Capital Centre, Haile Selassie Avenue, Museum Hill, Westlands, and James Gichuru Road.

Motorists part with between Sh100 to Sh1500 to use the road.