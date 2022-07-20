One passenger dead, 14 seriously injured in Mlolongo road accident

Members of the public mill around the scene of a road accident involving a bus and a lorry on Mombasa road. PHOTO | COURTESY

One person has died and 14 others were seriously injured in a road accident involving a bus and a lorry on Mombasa road near Mlolongo. The accident which occurred around noon involved a Kitengela bound bus (Rembo Shuttle) that was heading to Nairobi.

Confirming the incident Athi River Sub County police commander Anderson Njagi said the bus is reported to have been speeding before it rammed into the moving lorry.

“One person has died on the spot in the accident while several others have sustained serious injuries,” said Njagi who cautioned motorist to exercise caution so as to prevent similar incidents.

“Motorist and all road users have a responsibility to protect one another by adhering to traffic rules. We cannot allow unruly drivers to endanger teh lives of other road users,” he said.

According to an eyewitness, the bus was speeding before it hit the lorry.

“I was just about to cross the road when I saw a speeding bus overlapping. I had to take a few steps back to avoid being hit. Then I heard a loud bang and saw the bus rolling into a ditch,” the eyewitness said.

The injured passengers were rushed various hospitals, while the bodies of the deceased were moved to Shallom Hospital mortuary.