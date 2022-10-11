Ongoing bank robbery at Equity Bank, Nairobi West

An Administration Police officer keeps guard outside Equity Bank Othaya branch on October 2, 2015. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

An Administration Police officer keeps guard outside Equity Bank Othaya branch on October 2, 2015. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI





Police have moved swiftly to stop an ongoing robbery at Equity Bank, Nairobi West.

Witnesses on the scene report that the bank has now been cordoned off and the road leading to the bank closed.

Police are also on the scene to contain the daring daylight heist.

Daring bank robberies have become a norm. Back in July 2021, there was a daring daylight robbery in Machakos County.

It was reported that five armed gangsters robbed the Matuu town Equity Bank branch and stole guns from the police officers guarding it.

Also read: Prison Break: Killers of Kirinyaga University student escaped

The robbers, who were armed with pistols, are believed to have earlier positioned themselves near the bank, where they monitored the movements of the two policemen before pouncing.

The gang first attacked the female officer at the entrance before entering the banking hall where they confronted the other police officer.

CCTV footage obtained by the Nation shows the uniformed officer, Mr Patrick Omusebe, struggling with the robbers before losing his gun.

Also read: City man is mistaken for a serial killer in dramatic DCI arrest

The gang then entered the banking hall where they confronted the other police officer, pointing guns at him and ordering him to surrender, as customers scampered for safety.

Keep it here for more details on the Nairobi West heist.

We will keep updating as they story develops.

Also read our top stories today:

Ex-hubby of Papa Shirandula actress Kawira reveals why their marriage crumbled

How Ben Cyco prayed for wife’s previous relationship to fail

Diana Marua, Vera Sidika fuel collabo reports

Exclusive: Sarah Kabu on ‘shaped’ and ‘flat’ backsides

TikTok star Khaby Lame seals lucrative FIFA World Cup deal