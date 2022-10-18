Ongoing CS nominee vetting is superficial – ex-presidential aspirant Ole Kiyiapi

Ministry of Medical Services PS Professor James Ole Kiyiapi (left) address delegates during the opening of the 5th GTZ Health Sector Networking conference at the Serena Beach Hotel. The delegates are drawn from all GTZ regions world-wide. At right is Michael Hagedorn who is a development Consultant and Facilitation for GTZ. Photo by Gideon Maundu.

2013 presidential aspirant Professor James Ole Kiyiapi believes that the ongoing vetting of the Attorney General and cabinet secretaries’ nominees by the Parliamentary Committee on Appointments is superficial.

In his statement, Professor Kiyiapi believed the questioning was superficial and called for the entire process to be redefined.

“The level of questioning at current CS vetting is superficial- it seems MPs are either unable to get to a deeper level of discussion or time is deliberately shortened to prevent more thorough scrutiny.

The whole exercise should be redefined in the future or all together scraped!” said Professor Kiyiapi on October 18, 2022.

The vetting began on October 17, 2022, with the first batch of five nominees being vetted. Each was vetted for two hours, fielding questions from members of the Committee.

Some of the nominees had controversial cases and issues attached to their names, but the level of questioning and the answers given did not satisfy opposition members who sit on the Committee.

Among those taken to task over scandals attached to them was Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mudavadi.

He was questioned about the Goldenberg and cemetery land scandals, but the opposition members believed that his answers were not clear.

Another nominee was also asked about her University education and said she could not find her degree certificate at the moment, leaving the Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, defending her instead and saying he saw her in campus as she was a schoolmate.

However, for most Kenyans following the vetting process, what shocked many was how these nominees answered questions regarding their wealth.

On day two, nominee Kindiki Kithure revealed he was worth Sh 544 million.

Public opinion was divided, but the majority wondered how the Kenya Kwanza brigade could identify as hustlers when some of them were worth monies that could fund a national program in one way or the other.

The support base for Kenya Kwanza was majorly lower middle-class voters and those level of living is below the poverty line.

