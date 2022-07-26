Online uproar over Magoha’s offensive remark directed at Muslim journalist





Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have been called out Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha, after profiling an NTV Muslim journalist who was wearing a hijab.

In a viral video, Magoha, the Ministry of Education Cabinet Secretary, had asked the journalist to identify herself before he could answer her question.

“Kwanza wewe unatoka wapi? (Where are you from?). Who are you representing, because if you are representing Al Shabaab I will not answer you,” he said.

Prof Magoha’s utterances have since been widely condemned with Muslim leaders and clerics calling for his sacking. The CS has also come under unrestrained onslaught from Kenyans on Twitter.

Education CS George Magoha has been rebuked after ethnically profiling a Muslim journalist that was wearing a hijab. Alshabaab. Wajackoya #PresidentialDebate2022 pic.twitter.com/83bRpj829E — Champing 👓 (@ghettoed_) July 26, 2022

Muslim leaders call for the sacking of Education CS George Magoha after asking a Muslim lady if she is representing Alshabaab before answering her question. pic.twitter.com/d5eGAOfpXv — Gideon Kibicho (@GideonKibicho1) July 26, 2022

Arrogance at its best … treating Muslims as second class citizens or Alshabaab is not acceptable https://t.co/H57HP3wiIK — The Northerner (@mukaramsharif) July 26, 2022

This is textbook ethnic profiling of Somali Kenyans. If you don't think so, you are dumb. @ntvkenya pic.twitter.com/76izw4JdJ6 — Mohamed-Amin (@AbuMuhamad07) July 26, 2022

Islam should be respected. It's totally wrong to call someone an Alshabaab just because they have a hijab or an Islam clothing. Magoha was saying it on a lighter note but it's totally wrong to associate Islam with terrorism. Infact Muslims are upright than us Christians. https://t.co/Ylea9UxKfm — Peter✧Muhia✧Njenga゜ (@_Goatke) July 26, 2022

Magoha is arrogant and now seems ignorant. It is utterly disgusting to compare a young girl to a rag tag militia just because she is putting on a hijab. We can't be taking this as a joke. A whole Minister profiling Muslims is not just shocking but also nauseating. Resign now https://t.co/qKtM8sViRI — Abdirahman Khalif (@Abdirahmankaa) July 25, 2022

Dear Prof. Magoha You owe that NTV journalist a public apology in the company of those laughing next to you. As a Minister of Education in the Republic of Kenya, you should display education, not such a vile ignorant idiotic remark. ⚖️#PresidentialDebate2022 #RailaTheEngima pic.twitter.com/YPjaxqp22X — Dr. John Njenga Karugia PhD. (@johnnjenga) July 26, 2022

Got the video! CS Magoha should be ashamed of himself. This is typical profiling. Because the young woman was in a hijab you retort to such repugnant outburst? @ntvkenya should be demanding for an apology from this octogenarian who is out of touch! @MediaCouncilK @NCIC_Kenya https://t.co/Crylc4pOF7 pic.twitter.com/YJmtPk2F65 — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) July 25, 2022

A whole CS for the Government of Kenya has the audacity to publicly harass and discriminate against a young Kenyan Muslim lady in Hijab,Calling her infront of the media ‘Al shabab’. CS Magoha publicly profiled young Muslim journalist for NTV .Islamophobia should be STOPPED 🛑. https://t.co/x2wpCgtKAv — MunaMuna Ahmed (@MunaMunahamed) July 25, 2022

Terrorism has no 'lighter note'. The C.S Magoha must apologize and resign shame on him pic.twitter.com/NBashhmMT2 — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) July 25, 2022