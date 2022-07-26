Join our Telegram Channel
Online uproar over Magoha’s offensive remark directed at Muslim journalist

By Wangu Kanuri July 26th, 2022 1 min read

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have been called out Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha, after profiling an NTV Muslim journalist who was wearing a hijab.

In a viral video, Magoha, the Ministry of Education Cabinet Secretary, had asked the journalist to identify herself before he could answer her question.

“Kwanza wewe unatoka wapi? (Where are you from?). Who are you representing, because if you are representing Al Shabaab I will not answer you,” he said.

Prof Magoha’s utterances have since been widely condemned with Muslim leaders and clerics calling for his sacking. The CS has also come under unrestrained onslaught from Kenyans on Twitter.

 

