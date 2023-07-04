Only verified Twitter users to be granted TweetDeck access

In this file illustration photo taken on October 04, 2022, a phone screen displays a photo of Elon Musk with the Twitter logo shown in the background in Washington, DC. FILE | AFP

In this file illustration photo taken on October 04, 2022, a phone screen displays a photo of Elon Musk with the Twitter logo shown in the background in Washington, DC. FILE | AFP





Twitter has announced that only verified users will only be able to use TweetDeck. According to the social media platform, the change will take effect in 30 days.

This means only Twitter Blue subscribers, verified organizations, and some folks who have been gifted verification by Twitter will be able to use TweetDeck.

Twitter made the announcement in a tweet detailing an improved version of TweetDeck with new features as it started rolling out the web app to users Monday.

Also read: Bad weather disrupts Kenya Airways flights

Twitter said that all saved searches and workflows from the old TweetDeck will be ported to the new version. It noted that users migrating to the new version will have an option to import their columns as well.

The company is introducing full composer functionality, Spaces, video docking, and polls on TweetDeck. However, it said that Teams functionality is “temporarily unavailable.”

We have just launched a new, improved version of TweetDeck. All users can continue to access their saved searches & workflows via https://t.co/2WwL3hNVR2 by selecting “Try the new TweetDeck” in the bottom left menu. Some notes on getting started and the future of the product… — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 3, 2023

Charging for TweetDeck, which was previously free and is widely used by businesses and news organizations to easily monitor content, could bring a revenue boost to Twitter, which has struggled to retain advertising revenue under billionaire Elon Musk’s ownership.

Also read: Beauty tax – KRA puts a price tag on glamour, introduces excise duty on cosmetics

The move comes just days after Musk said that both verified and unverified users would have a limited number of posts they could read per day “to address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation.”

To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits: – Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day

– Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day

– New unverified accounts to 300/day — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

The stated aim of the decision was to limit the use of the social network’s data by third parties, in particular companies feeding artificial intelligence models.

Individual users are required to pay $8 per month for account verification, while organizations are charged $1,000 per month.

Twitter has been testing a new version of TweetDeck for a few years now, and finally, under the new management, it is rolling out globally.

Also read: Kenyan film director Ng’endo Mukii’s Enkai shines in Disney’s ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’