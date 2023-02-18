Oparanya warns Raila against accepting Ruto handshake

Former Kakamega County Governor Wycliff Oparanya during a political rally at Kenyatta Stadium in Kitale town, Trans Nzoia County on July 22, 2022. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has strongly warned Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga against entering into any political deal with President William Ruto.

Speaking on Saturday during an Azimio la Umoja rally in Kisumu, Mr Oparanya the opposition leader risks a revolt within his own party if he goes that direction.

“This time round we are saying no to a handshake. I want to tell my friend Raila Odinga that if you accept a handshake this time round you will be alone,” Oparanya said, adding that the ODM leader should instead for his “stolen” election victory.

Mr Oparanya further encouraged Mr Odinga to remain steadfast until he becomes the president of Kenya.

“Mambo ya handshake hakuna. Acha hao waseme mambo ya handshake,” Oparanya said.

At the same time, he called out ODM lawmakers who recently met President Ruto at State House, Nairobi saying that Azimio will now move forward with straightforward people.

“I want to ask Raila to give me a chance to deal with the lawmakers who met president Ruto,” he said.

Earlier on, the Azimio team pitched camp in Kisii county where they held a mammoth rally.

In his speech, Mr Odinga praised the Gusii community for supporting his call for justice.

“We thank the Omugusii for publicly supported our call for justice. Their unwavering support reinforces our conviction that justice must not only be done, but also be seen to be done. It’s time for Kenyans to have the regime they chose, not one imposed on them through deception,” Mr Odinga said.

