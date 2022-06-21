Opinion poll: Raila way ahead in Nairobi, Ruto falls further behind





Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga is the most preferred presidential candidate in Nairobi County, this ia according to the latest an opinion by Tifa Research.

The results of the survey conducted in June, which were released on Tuesday, indicate that if the General Election was held today, Mr Odinga would garner 50 per cent of the votes in Nairobi.

His main his competitor in the presidential, Deputy President William Ruto, who is running on a United Democratic Alliance UDA ticket, would garner 25 per cent votes in the county.

The survey covered presidential candidates aspirants, governor, senate, woman representative as well as the popularity of political parties in the country.

At the same, according to the survey, Mr Odinga’s popularity in the county has increased by 9 per cent from the 41 pre cent recorded in May when Ruto’s popularity was at 26 per cent.

The poll results also show the popularity of Roots Party presidential Candidate George Wajackoya has shot up to 7 per cent.

The survey was carried out across all the 17 constituencies in Nairobi.

In the gubernatorial outcome, UDA candidate Johnson Sakaja is the most preferred candidate with 40 per cent, ahead of Jubilee Party’s Polycarp Igathe who is at 32 per cent.

Sakaja’s popularity has risen from the 23 per cent recorded in May, despite the controversy about his academic credentials.

In the senatorial race, ODM candidate Edwin Sifuna is in the lead with 27 per cent followed by UDA candidate Bishop Margaret Wanjiru with 9 per cent.

However, according to the pollster nearly two-thirds (64 per cent) of voters in Nairobi are still undecided about who to vote for in the senatorial race.

Meanwhile, Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris (ODM) is nearly twice (32 per cent) as popular as her nearest rival Millicent Omanga (UDA) who has a popularity rating of 19 per cent.