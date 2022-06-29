Opinion poll: Susan Kihika ahead in Nakuru, Ngunjiri trailing in Bahati

From left: Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on the campaign trail at Mau Narok trading centre in Njoro, Nakuru County on June 24, 2022. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE

The gubernatorial race in Nakuru County is taking shape 40 days to the August 9 General Election.

According to the latest opinion poll by Mizani Africa, Senator Susan Kihika, who is running on a UDA ticket, is ahead with a 58.1 per cent rating, followed by Governor Lee Kinyanjui with 35.1 per cent.

The polls results also indicate that businesswoman Tabitha Karanja (UDA) is the most popular candidate in the senatorial race with 42.5 per cent ahead of Jubilee party’s Lawrence Karanja with 26.1 per cent.

In the Woman Representative race, Liza Chelule (UDA) is the most popular candidate with 44.4 per cent followed by Agnes Njambi (Jubilee) with 30.7 per cent.

In Bahati Constituency, the incumbent MP Kimani Ngunjiri, who is vying on UDA ticket, is facing stiff competition from Irene Njoki (Jubilee).

According to the poll results, Ms Njoki would garner 61.2 per cent of the votes if the elections were held today, while Ngunjiri would garner 32.1 per cent of the votes.

Nakuru is a cosmopolitan county which overwhelmingly voted for the Jubilee Party in the 2013 and 2017 General Elections.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the county has a total of 1.05 million registered voters who will be eligible to vote on August 9.