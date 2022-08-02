Opinion polls: Sakaja maintains lead over Igathe in Nairobi





Sevens day to the General Election, opinion polls by two pollsters have Senator Johnson Sakaja ahead of his main challenge Polycarp Igathe in the Nairobi gubernatorial contest.

In one poll by Ipsos, Sakaja is leading with 53 per cent against Igathe’s 36 per cent, while the second poll by Mizani Africa points to a closer contest with Sakaja at 50.5 per cent and Igathe at 45.8 per cent.

While releasing results of the polls, Ipsos Director Africa Center for Development Research and Evaluation, Sam Muthoka, said the survey was fully funded by the company. He also dismissed allegations that they were influenced by certain individuals.

“We want to declare before the fourth estate that we have not received any call from any political party to talk to us about this,” Mr Muthoka said.

Mr Sakaja has been at the top in the Nairobi race for months now despite questions that have been raised over his academic credentials.

Meanwhile, results of Mizani’s survey placed independent candidate, Agnes Kagure, a distant third with 2.4 per cent while in fourth place is Mr Harman Singh with 0.8 per cent.

In the Senatorial race, Mizani’s polls indicate that ODM secretary general Mr Edwin Sifuna is the most preferred candidate with 52.9 per cent with former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, who is running on a UDA ticket, is in second place with 34.5 per cent.

In the woman representative race, ODM’s Esther Passaris is the most popular candidate with 57.4 per cent ahead of UDA’s Millicent Omanga with 35 per cent.

In third place is Ms Brenda Kangai who has a popularity of 5.1 per cent while Ms Monica Wamaitha returned popularity rating of 1 per cent.