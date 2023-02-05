Opposition leaders caught in alleged Sh67.3m gold scandal. Firearms seized





Ten suspects involved in a Sh67.3 million gold scam were Sunday, February 5, 2023, night arrested in Kitusuru and Kilimani by detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Two of the ten suspects were also arrested while possessing firearms and 470 rounds of ammunition.

They are believed to have defrauded two American nationals in the gold fraud deal that went wrong.

“Detectives have recovered two firearms and over 470 rounds of ammunition of 9mm and 5.56 mm calibre, after arresting 10 suspects believed to have defrauded $534,000 (Sh67.3 Million) from two American citizens,” a statement by the DCI read in part.

Also read: City businessman linked to fake gold scam denied Sh140m in SGR land deal

The arrested were identified as Mr Steve Seth Okute, who was also described as the Director of NewSkys Global Cargo Movers, and Brunoh Otieno Liende alias Oyugi.

Mr Okute is a political leader who contested for the Karachuonyo parliamentary seat in 2022, while Mr Liende contested for the Suna East Parliamentary seat in Migori County.

A source said that the duo was nabbed following a report made by the victim, who has been identified as Ms Marjorie Grant, an American-based investor living in Los Angeles, California.

Mr Okute was the first one to be nabbed before the detectives also went to Mr Otieno’s palatial home in Kitusuru, Nairobi County. Mr Okute was in possession of a Baretta Pistol loaded with 13 rounds.

At this home, the sleuths found heavy metallic boxes, suspected to be used to store crucial information that is currently assisting the officers in the investigations.

Also read: Congolese national arrested at JKIA in connection to Sh10m fake gold scam

Others who were nabbed include; Mr Samuel Waithika Gathuru, Kaisarios Loamms (Greece citizen), Odhiambo Tobias Patrobas, Oketch Moses, Patrick Mugabe, Elisha Mbandi, Teddy Zamora and Siva Sakthi Veru (Indian citizen) were arrested in unmarked offices along Maalim Juma road within Kilimani area.

Mr Waithaka also possessed a Baretta Pistol loaded with 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The detectives are now searching for a third firearm; a Gilboa rifle suspected of using the 5.56mm ammo was found missing during the raid.

“A thorough search was also conducted in the offices leading to the recovery of 3 laptops, suspected mineral stones coated in gold and silver colours, a Cheque book issued by a local bank, briefcase containing metal analyser tools, cash counting machines, rubber stamp inscribed Bukule Tereno Advocates Kinshasha and assorted metal rods,” the statement further read.

Sleuths are grilling the suspects over the matter before they are arraigned in court on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Also read: Woman arrested for defrauding foreigner Sh300m in fake gold scam