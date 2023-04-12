Oprah Winfrey, Rihanna, Beyoncé among top paid female influencers





Have you ever wondered how much celebrities earn?

Celebrated influencers such as Oprah Winfrey, Rihana and Beyoncé are among the top paid female influencers in the world.

Hollywood has been known to have an issue with the gender pay gap, with its female stars earning an estimated Sh133.9 million less than their male co-stars and African American women in particular earning even less.

According to Black social commentators at ThatSister, here is the list of the top African American female celebrities with the highest net worth.

1. Oprah Winfrey – Sh481.7 billion

Most well-known for her long running talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, Oprah has topped lists for the most influential black person and most powerful person in the entertainment industry in the past. She became the first black woman billionaire in the world in 2003. Her Sh481.7 billion net worth is the highest on the list.

Oprah started her film career in 1985 when she played the role of Sophia in The Color Purple and has since appeared as herself in shows such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Desperate Housewives and 30 Rock.

2. Rihanna – Sh192.6 billion

Rihanna’s Sh192.6 billion net worth makes her the richest female musician in the world and puts her in second place on this list.

A large portion of Rihanna’s net worth is attributed to her beauty line, Fenty. Her accolades include nine Grammy awards and six Guiness World Records. Rihanna was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2018 and Forbes ranked her among the top ten highest-paid celebrities in 2014.

3. Beyoncé Knowles – Sh66.8 billion

Beyoncé Knowles is primarily known for her work as a singer-songwriter. She has won over 32 Grammy awards and was named the Top Radio Artist of the Decade by Billboard in 2009.

4. Halle Berry – Sh11.7 billion

Halle Berry was one of the 2000’s highest paid actresses in Hollywood. Known for her roles in X-Men and Die Another Day, she became the first woman of color to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Monster’s Ball.

Halle Berry’s net worth of Sh11.7 billion is the fourth highest on the list.

5. Alicia Keys – Sh9.8 billion

With a Sh9.8 billion net worth, Alicia Keys is mainly known for her work as a singer-songwriter. She has been listed in Time magazine’s list of 100 most influential people twice and has been included in Rolling Stone’s list of the 200 best singers of all time.

Alicia Keys has also starred in films such as Smokin’ Aces and The Secret Life of Bees, where she was nominated for outstanding supporting actress.

